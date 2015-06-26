Forecast: A few afternoon thunderstorms expected. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: A few afternoon thunderstorms expected.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
 Partly cloudy and hot today with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's.

30% chance for a shower or thunderstorm overnight with lows in the lower to mid 70's.

A cold front will approach the Pine Belt on Saturday resulting in widespread showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80's.

One or two strong to severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out Saturday and Saturday night.

By Sunday the front will have passed and should see a mainly drier day with highs in the upper 80's and lows in the upper 60's. 

