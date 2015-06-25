Mississippi couple waiting anxiously for same sex marriage rulin - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi couple waiting anxiously for same sex marriage ruling

Local couple waits for same sex marriage ruling. Local couple waits for same sex marriage ruling.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A Laurel couple is anxiously waiting for a Supreme Court ruling on whether to legalize same sex marriage.

Amber Himlton and Annice Smith have been together for six years, and have been fighting for years for equal rights.

“That's my wife, we've been together a long time, our relationship is real, I shouldn't have to fight to prove that,” Smith said.

The couple said for years they were living a lie.

“Having to lie and pretend everyday that I was somebody else, it was a lot,” Himlton added.

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of same sex marriage, the couple said they're getting married immediately. 

“I'm going to say I do, give my bride a kiss, and go home and celebrate with my family and friends,” Himlton said.

They have a pastor waiting to perform their wedding.

“We've got everything lined up. We have people in places, you know strategically placed, and we have people all over the state strategically placed waiting to get married, and we have ministers waiting to perform same sex ceremonies,” Pastor Brandiilyn Dear said.

If the Supreme Court decides against gay marriage, the couple said the fight for marriage equality must continue. 

“I'm patient. It's going to happen, whether they want it to or not it's going to happen, the world is moving forward,” Annice said. 

"It's more than just marriage, it's dreams coming true," Pastor Dear added.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly