Jasper County inmate caught

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)

Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer. “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free," said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine... More >>