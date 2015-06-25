Forecast: More showers and thunderstorms today.

A warm and humid day is expected with showers and thunderstorms possible with highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to marginally severe.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70's.Better chances for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80's to around 90.