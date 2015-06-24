2 injured, one critical in head-on collision in Waynesboro

A fiery head-on-collision in Waynesboro sent two people to the hospital Tuesday.Officials said the accident happened on Highway 145 just north of Northwood Drive.Police said one of the victims was trapped inside of the car.

Both victims were airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson where one of the victims is still listed in critical condition.

The names of the drivers are not being released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

