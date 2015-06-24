Hattiesburg company redesigns Atlanta Hawks logos and uniforms

A Hattiesburg based branding and design company revealed two new logos and three new uniforms for the Atlanta Hawks this week.



The complete redesign comes after the team reached the Eastern Conference finals this past season. The team chose RARE Design to help reshape its identity. RARE has recently helped New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Timbers, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Texans in their rebranding.



The new primary logo is a circle and features the outline of a hawk head surround by "Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club." The secondary logo is a tribute to Atlanta's past. The city was burned to the ground during the Civil War, so the logo feature a hawk carrying a basketball out of the flames. The uniforms also feature other "firsts" for the team including new colors, a patterned jersey and matching socks and laces.

“We're extremely proud of how the work has been received and how the fans have identified with the finished product,” said Rodney Richardson, principle and founder of RARE.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.