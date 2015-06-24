WATCH LIVE: Weather update from Nick Lilja

MOBILE VIEWERS: Watch the live stream here.

Good afternoon, everyone! We've been getting a lot of calls and social media messages about tornadoes around the area. I want to take a few minutes to reassure everyone that the threat for tornadoes is very, very low. There will be some hanging scud clouds as these storms drift across the area. The scud clouds may look like funnel cloud, but they are not. Often they are not rotating and it is just moist air cooling and condensing as it is lifted into the storm. We will be live with the latest weather updates online and on your mobile device. Make sure you download the WDAM Weather app for apple or android device here.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.