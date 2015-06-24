Fire destroys home in Powers community of Jones County

Firefighters initiated an aggressive exterior attack attempting to extinguish the raging blaze, which included live downed power lines, venting propane tanks, and exploding ammunition and fireworks.

A major fire in the Powers Community of Jones County destroyed a home, but left the family who lived there uninjured.

Over two dozen firefighters from six volunteer fire departments responded to the fire just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

It took over three hours to to control the blaze, which included the home, a pickup truck, live downed power lines, venting propane tanks, exploding ammunition and fireworks.

Two firefighters were taken out of service, while trying to put out the flames because of heat exhaustion.

According to officials on the scene, the Ben and Jenny Temple woke up to the sound of broken glass in the master bedroom.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

