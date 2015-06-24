Amanda LaBrot joined the WDAM 7 News team in June 2015. She is a New Orleans native and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

Amanda was named Best TV Reporter in the 2016 Mississippi AP Broadcasters Contest with only six months of eligible work. She was also awarded second place in both the Best Investigative Reporting and Best Documentary categories for her investigation into questionable spending by the Hattiesburg Public School District.

While at Mizzou, she earned a Bachelor's of Journalism with an emphasis in Radio/Television Reporting and Anchoring and a minor in Psychology. Amanda also reported, anchored and produced for KOMU-TV, mid-Missouri's NBC affiliate, while living in Columbia, Mo. She covered stories ranging from the Kansas City Royals 2014 trip to the World Series to an investigation into the controversial death of a Columbia firefighter. She also worked in London with a charitable, online video production company that aimed to engage youth in their communities and politics.

Amanda volunteers her time in Hattiesburg serving as the recruitment adviser for Alpha Chi Omega sorority at The University of Southern Mississippi.

When she's not at the station, you can catch her cheering on the Mizzou Tigers on Saturdays and the Saints on Sundays. She also loves traveling, theatre and food and music festivals.