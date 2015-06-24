Forecast: The heat continues.

Another very hot and humid day is tap for the Pine Belt with a chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90's.

Partly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the lower to mid 70's.Thursday and Friday should see a chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90's and lows in the lower to mid 70's.