Forecast: Hot and humid weather to continue.

40% chance for showers and thunderstorms today, mainly in the afternoon and early evening with highs in the mid 90's.

Partly cloudy and humid on Wednesday with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 90's.The rest of the week will be hot with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

