Boil water notice continued for some Hattiesburg residents

Areas in Hattiesburg are under a boil water notice.

The Mississippi State Department of Health continues to ask certain customers of the City of Hattiesburg water supply in Forrest County to boil their water.

Department officials said the notice affects 54 customers on Richburg Road from South 40th Avenue to South 28th Avenue and 1400 Hardy Street to South 21st Avenue.

According to a news release on the departments website, the notice was issued Saturday. An employee with the City of Hattiesburg's Water Department said affected customers were notified Saturday morning.

Water sampling showed the presence of Total Coliform and E. coli. bacteria, according to the release.

"The United States Environmental Protection Agency sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of E. coli is a serious health concern," according to the release.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

