Forecast: Very hot day expected in the Pine Belt.

A very hot and humid day is expected for the Pine Belt to start your work week off. Highs today will likely be in the upper 90's in most locations with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Partly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the 70's in most locations.Better chances for shower and thunderstorms will exist for Tuesday and Wednesday but it will still be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90's.

