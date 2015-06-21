RECIPE: Healthy crockpot breakfast casserole

Looking for a wholesome dish that could spice up your morning? This breakfast casserole will do the trick.-8 eggs-4 egg whites-¾ cup milk-2 tsp stone ground mustard-½ tsp garlic salt





-1 tsp salt



-½ tsp pepper



-1 30 oz bag frozen hash browns



Optional:



-4 strips cooked bacon



-½ onion, roughly chopped



-2 bell peppers, roughly chopped



-1 small head of broccoli, roughly chopped



-6 oz cheddar cheese



Directions:



In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the whole eggs, egg whites, milk, mustard, garlic salt and salt and pepper. Set aside.



Lightly grease the bottom of your crockpot. Place half the hash browns on the bottom. Layer with half the bacon, chopped onion, bell peppers, broccoli and cheese. Add on the last half of the hash browns, then top with the rest of the veggies, bacon and cheese.



Pour all of the egg mixture on top.



Cover and cook for 4 hours on low. Serve hot!



Chef's notes:

-Make sure to properly season your casserole! If you don't have garlic salt, replace it with salt and add in garlic powder or any other seasonings you love.

-The texture of this will be more spongy. If you prefer more texture to your bake, try using frozen diced potatoes instead.

