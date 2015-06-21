Study: Mississippi named worst state for working dads - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Study: Mississippi named worst state for working dads

Study: Mississippi named worst state for working dads

Photo Credit: AP images Photo Credit: AP images
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -  Mississippi was named the worst state for working dads, according to a 2015 Wallethub study.

Wallethub included 20 metrics in its data for this study. Some included work-life balance, health conditions, financial well-being and child-rearing environments for working dads. 

Here are the findings for Mississippi:

  • 32nd – Median income for families (dad present) with kids younger than 18 years, adjusted for cost of living is $73,196.
  • 51st – Male life expectancy at birth—71.9 percent
  •  47th – 18 percent of dads with kids younger than 18 living in poverty
  •  41st – Male uninsured rate is 18.5 percent
  •  43rd – Mean hours worked per day among males—8.38 hours
  •  50th – Mortality rate due to heart disease per 100,000 men—272.1 
  •  43rd – 19 percent of men who report adequate or any physical activity
  •  40th – Day care quality 
  •  47th — Access to pediatric services (# of pediatricians per 100,000 residents)—3.01  

To view the full report, click here. 

Flip through the slideshow to see how other U.S. states ranked in the study.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly