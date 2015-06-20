VIDEO: Little girl reacts to her dad's peekaboo beard surprise - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Little girl reacts to her dad's peekaboo beard surprise

VIDEO: Little girl reacts to her dad's peekaboo beard surprise

In honor of Father's Day, this dad has a surprise for his daughter—and she does not take it well. 

To view on mobile, click here. 

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly