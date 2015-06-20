RECIPE: Cheddar jalapeño chicken burgers - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

RECIPE: Cheddar jalapeño chicken burgers

RECIPE: Cheddar jalapeño chicken burgers

 Stuck on what to cook dad for Father's Day? Well look no further. These chicken burgers are sure to satisfy his man cravings. Throw these on the grill for a quick, easy meal thats full of guilty-free goodness. 

You'll need:

1 pounds ground chicken

-1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion

-1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

-2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped jalapeño

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese

kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Add chicken to a bowl and mix in the onion, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, cumin, paprika, cheddar cheese, salt and freshly cracked black pepper.

Form the mixture into four 1/2?-thick patties. Grill burgers over medium heat until cooked through, 5-7 minutes per side.

Serve each patty in a burger bun topped with guacamole.

Side ideas: Sweet potato fries, cucumber Greek salad or homemade coleslaw


Source: Sunnyslideup.com


Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly