Pine Belt gears up for Juneteenth celebration

People across the Pine Belt are gearing up for the annual Juneteenth celebration.

The main stage will be held at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg.

Organizers said the event will feature live music, food, and a number of activities beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday.

"We're going to have a gospel program in the morning that will last from 11 am until 3. We'll have guest speakers throughout the day as well. And then in the afternoon, we'll have R&B blues and hip hop," Rev. Ray Smith said.

Juneteenth began June 19, 1865 in Galveston Texas when slaves learned of President Lincoln's emancipation proclamation.

