Homes for Hopes to build additional cottage

Homes for Hopes to build additional cottage

Homes of Hope plans to build new cottage in 2016.
PURVIS, MS (WDAM) -

The Homes of Hope in Purvis announced Thursday that it plans to open a third cottage on campus in 2016.

This allows it to serve more children who need a place to call home. Homes of Hope need to raise more than $400,000 to build the cottage and purchase a 15-passenger van.

Executive Director, Michael Garrett said donations will help them meet their goal.

“Every time somebody donates $65, they're building one square foot of that building, and they're also providing the funds to purchase that 15-passenger van. That's going to be a massive under-taking for us over the next year to raise that fund and at the same time keep up with our operational expense for the 15 kids that we're already serving,” Garrett said

Garrett said their mission is to provide strong Christian homes for every child who lives there.

