POLL: Do you feel safe in your church?

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Nine people were fatally shot in a historic church in Charleston, South Carolina, hitting too close to home for some church-goers. 

Seven on Your Side's Quentis Jones spoke to Pine Belt churches today to see how they secure their services. 

Pastor Gary Shows said security is armed at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg..

"They're present at church at all time and they're both local state and federal officials," Pastor Shows said.

Dr. Orlando Burt with Word of Faith Christian Center agreed. He said he's not surprised by the attack.

"This is a church where we're prepared for this type of thing. We're very vigilant and we're watchful to make sure something like that doesn't happen in this church," Dr. Burt explained

Jerry Buti attends the Islamic Center of Hattiesburg. The worship Center was shot up just last year.

"If you have a strong faith and if you believe in the creator, If you believe in God, that is the most strong weapon that you're going to have," Buti said.

We want to know-- Do you feel safe in your church? Should Pine Belt churches have armed law enforcement in attendance? Take our poll above, and tune in tonight for the results. 

MOBILE VIEWERS: Take the poll here. 

