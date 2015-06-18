On this day in history - June 18th, 1940

Sir Winston Churchill delivers his "finest hour" speech to the House of Commons in British Parliament.



The speech came two days after France requested an armistice with Nazi Germany. The Germans had successfully used Blitzkrieg warfare to sweep through the Low Countries, crush the Maginot Line and utterly defeat combined French and British forces.



The "finest hour" speech attempted to justify the evacuations at Dunkirk and the poor level of support given to France. Churchill predicts the Battle of Britain and the entry of the United States into World War II: "But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new dark age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science. Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves, that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, this was their finest hour."







