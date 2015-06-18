Forecast: Hot and humid days to continue.

Another very warm day is on tap for the Pine Belt with highs in the lower to mid 90's with a few isolated thunderstorms possible mainly in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70's.The heat will continue into the weekend and beyond with an a few isolated mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.Highs will continue to be in the 90's and lows in the 70's.The tropics remain quiet.

