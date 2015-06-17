Pine Belt residents react to Dolezal controversy

The controversy surrounding former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal has sparked a national debate.

Dolezal led people to believe she is black, but her parents recently revealed that she is white.

We spoke to people in the Pine Belt to get their reaction.

“If she would like to live her life as an African American woman, I think that's her choice," James Burkett said.

“She's confused just like I am,” a resident said

“I don't know how she got by that many years though without people knowing, but she played the part. She looked really good. You really couldn't tell,” one resident said.

Many people said race should not be an issue.

“It really shouldn't matter what race she is because we're all God's people. It should matter what she did, not what color she was,” a resident said.

Dolezal resigned from her position with the NAACP.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.