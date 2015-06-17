Forecast: The heat goes on!

Mostly sunny and hot today with highs in the lower to mid 90's. An isolated shower can't be ruled out but expect little if any.

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70's.Hot again on Thursday with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90's.Very hot weather may develop as we head into early next week with highs in the mid to upper 90's possible! Stay tuned!

