Forecast: Hot weather to continue.

Partly cloudy and hot today with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm expected with highs in the lower 90's.

Humid with areas of patchy fog for tonight with lows in the lower 70's.Mostly sunny and hot on Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 90's.It will be hot the rest of the week with only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms expected with highs in the lower 90's and lows in the 70's.

