On this day in history - June 16th, 1963

On this day in history - June 16th, 1963

Valentina Tereshkova in 1969 Valentina Tereshkova in 1969
Vostok 6, the final spacecraft in the series Vostok 6, the final spacecraft in the series
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman in space aboard Vostok 6.

The capsule's launch was fairly uneventful, but Tereshkova vomited in the middle of her flight. She later claimed the reason for her vomiting was poor food quality and not the stress of spaceflight. In general, the Soviet space program called Tereshkova's performance during the flight as "adequate" instead of "outstanding."

When Tereshkova landed on Earth, she encountered several farmers with whom she bartered her space food in exchange for a home-cooked meal. A statue of Tereshkova stands in Kazakhstan near the landing site of Vostok 6.

Sally Ride was the third woman in space and the first American in 1983 on the 20th anniversary of Vostok 6's mission.

