On this day in history - June 16th, 1963

When Tereshkova landed on Earth, she encountered several farmers with whom she bartered her space food in exchange for a home-cooked meal. A statue of Tereshkova stands in Kazakhstan near the landing site of Vostok 6.
Sally Ride was the third woman in space and the first American in 1983 on the 20th anniversary of Vostok 6's mission.
