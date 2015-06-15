Forecast: Hot and humid day ahead.

Hot today with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible with highs in the lower 90's.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70's.Hot and mostly dry weather will continue through Wednesday with highs in the lower 90's and lows in the lower 70's.

