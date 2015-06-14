Jasper County authorities search for missing person

Jasper County authorities are searching for a missing person.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's office, Ryhemme McDonald, 22 was reported missing on June 11.

Family members said he was last seen on County Road 8 in the Heidelberg area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at (601) 764-2588.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.



