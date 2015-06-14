June 15: Ten things that happened today in history

Today may just be an ordinary Monday for many of us, but in the past, some pretty interesting things happened on June 15.



-The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1992 that the government could kidnap criminal suspects from overseas for prosecution.



-A spelling error was made by U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle in a 1992 spelling bee. During the spelling bee, he instructed a student to spell "potato" with an "e" on the end. He relied on a faulty flash card that had been written by a student's teacher.



-In 1983, state and local restrictions on abortion were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.



-In 1909, Benjamin Shibe patented the cork center baseball.



-In 1877, The first African American graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His name was Henry Flipper.



-A man was granted a patent for the process that strengthens rubber in 1844. Who else other than Charles Goodyear?



-The Second Continental Congress appointed George Washington the head of the Continental Army in 1775.



-Benjamin Franklin experimented by flying a kite during a thunderstorm in 1752. As a result, the little spark showed the link between lightning and electricity.



-In 1667, Jean-Baptiste Denys, a French physician, conducted the first fully-documented human blood transfusion from the blood of a sheep to a 15-year-old boy.



-In 1215, King John of England put his seal on the Magna Carta.

Source: On-this-day.com



Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.















