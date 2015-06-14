RECIPE: Marinated Greek Chicken Skewers

This simple, delicious recipe is filled with Greek flair and an ideal appetizer for summer outdoor get-togethers. According to the food blog, A Hint of Honey, the cook noted that you can also dip the skewers in txatziki, hummus, stuff them into a pita or even spread over a salad.





You'll need:





1 1/2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces



4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1-2 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 red onion, quartered

1 green bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, coat chicken in 2 Tbsp. olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. Marinate 30 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 Tbsp. olive oil and lemon juice. Set aside.

2. Preheat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat. Discard marinade and thread skewers (if using wooden, make sure to soak them in water for 20 minutes first to prevent burning) alternating chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill, turning and basting occasionally with the olive oil-lemon mixture, until the chicken is just cooked through. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.