VIDEO: Man plays saxophone—without a sax

Yes, this man may have an unusual, hidden talent. He can apparently play the sax by just using his mouth.
In the video, the man said he plays the saxophone different to anyone else, then proceeds to put his hands around an imaginary sax and play the "Pink Panther" theme song.
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>
