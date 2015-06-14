VIDEO: Man plays saxophone—without a sax - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Man plays saxophone—without a sax

Yes, this man may have an unusual, hidden talent. He can apparently play the sax by just using his mouth.

In the video, the man said he plays the saxophone different to anyone else, then proceeds to put his hands around an imaginary sax and play the "Pink Panther" theme song.

