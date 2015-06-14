Two arrested in weekend drug bust in Perry County

Two men were arrested Saturday night in Perry County and are both facing charges of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.Jeremy Bolton, 26, and Tyler Alford, 21, both of Hattiesburg were stopped by Perry County Sheriff Deputies at a checkpoint set up on Hwy 15 and the Hwy 98 intersection.At the checkpoint, deputies noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the blue Chevrolet the two men were in. Police asked for the driver to exit the vehicle when the driver made an attempt to drive away. Police were able to stop them before a chase ensued.As police searched the vehicle, they found what they believed to be 6.4 grams of crystal meth ice, more than $10,000 in cash and a 40-caliber handgun, according to Perry County Sheriff Jimmy Dale Smith. The deputies also found a small amount of heroin in the trunk of the vehicle.Both men are being held in the Perry County Jail and are awaiting a bond hearing for Monday.

Alford and Bolton's first court appearance will also take place Monday.

Sheriff Smith said he is pleased with the job his deputies are doing, and said the police department is going to continue to do its best in the apprehension and removal of drugs from the streets of Perry County.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.