Body found inside burned home in Columbia

Columbia authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a burned home.



Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene on D street as the coroner's office removed the body from the scene.



The homeowner said a middle-aged woman was renting the home.



The car in front of the home was also burned, but we don't know how this relates to the investigation.



Authorities have not spoken to us about the cause of death.



We'll update you as soon as we learn new information.



