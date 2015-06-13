VIDEO: Bunny's fight for survival goes viral

This might be the animal of the century.

This little rabbit got caught up in an avalanche that was started by a snowboarder filming a movie on the rabbit's home turf. The poor little guy gets flipped and bounced, but never gives up his spirit and make it safely to the other side.

CNN's Jeanne Moos was all over it and gave "Super Rabbit" the Bugs Bunny treatment. Next time, he will be sure to make that left turn at Albuquerque.

To view the video, click here.

