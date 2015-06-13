RECIPE: Cinnamon roll waffles

Take your waffles to the next level this weekend. You can taste the best of both worlds by making these decadent cinnamon roll waffles for your Saturday morning or Sunday brunch. No syrup is required for this fluffy stack of goodness because it's topped with cinnamon and cream cheese drizzle. Is your mouth watering yet?Ingredients:1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour2 Tablespoons granulated white sugar1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

2 cups buttermilk



1/4 cup canola oil



1 teaspoon vanilla extract



CINNAMON TOPPING



1/2 cup butter, melted



3/4 cup brown sugar, packed



1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon



CREAM CHEESE TOPPING



4 Tablespoons butter



2 ounces cream cheese



3/4 cup powdered sugar



1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Prepare waffles: In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Make a well in the center of the mixture; set aside.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Pour into the bowl with the dry ingredients. Stir just until moistened; batter will be slightly lumpy.

3. Preheat a waffle iron and spray with nonstick spray. Pour batter into waffle iron grid and close the lid. Bake until waffles are completely done- follow your waffle iron's instructions. Use a fork to remove finished waffles. Repeat with remaining batter. Keep waffles warm until ready to serve (a 200 degree oven is perfect).

4. Prepare cinnamon topping: In a medium bowl, mix butter, brown sugar and cinnamon. Scoop the filling into a small zip baggie and set aside.

5. Prepare cream cheese topping: In a medium, microwave-safe bowl- heat butter and cream cheese for 30 to 60 seconds; just until melted. Stir together until smooth; whisk in powdered sugar and vanilla extract.

6. When ready to serve, place waffle on plate, drizzle cinnamon topping, then drizzle cream cheese topping. Use as much or as little as you'd like. Serve immediately.

Source: Recipegirl.com

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.