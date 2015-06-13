VIDEO: A Marathon Runner's Nightmare! Run...Run - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Nothing will make you get your personal best in a distance race like a weird group of banjo players yelling at you when you run by - twice.

Kudos to these "hillbilly hecklers" for choosing a perfect location for maximum trollage during a half marathon in Franklin, Tennessee. 

It's all good, clean fun according to the race's website, and according to The Tennessean, one of blue-obsessed, runner-kidnapping banjo pickers works at a distillery, because of course he does.

To view the video, click here. 

