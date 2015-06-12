June 12 forecast, one more day with rain then warmer

Good afternoon, everyone! The thunderstorms from this morning and early afternoon continue to diminish across the area. Before we settle into a warmer and drier pattern, though, you get one more day of passing storms to wet your whistle.



Tomorrow, model guidance suggests ample instability under a weak cap aloft. That means that some storms will be held in check, but the storms that do develop will be able to grow quickly. There isn't much of a threat for organized severe weather tomorrow, but a few storms may pulse to severe limits with some pretty gusty wind. Heavy rain and frequent lightning is also a concern with thunderstorms tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be around 90.



Sunday we start the drying trend. I'll hold onto a 30-percent chance for rain, but I think a lot of us will stay dry. Afternoon highs in the low 90s.



And that is just the start Monday through Wednesday we should remain dry with highs sliding into the mid 90s.



