Officers Deen and Tate awarded officer of the year

Officer's Deen and Tate awarded officer of the Year

BILOXI, MS - Two fallen Hattiesburg Police officers were awarded Officer of the Year by the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association during a banquet in Biloxi Thursday.

The families of Officer Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate received plaques during a ceremony held at the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel in Biloxi.

The award thanked both officers for their "unselfish dedication and service to the citizens of Mississippi and the law enforcement profession."

Both officers were killed during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on May 9. 

