Officers Deen and Tate awarded officer of the year

The death of Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate doesn't just affect their families and the Hattiesburg Police Department, but it also hits law enforcement officers near and far.

The death of Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate doesn't just affect their families and the Hattiesburg Police Department, but it also hits law enforcement officers near and far.

Funeral arrangements for fallen Hattiesburg police officer Liquori Tate have been released.

Funeral arrangements for fallen Hattiesburg police officer Liquori Tate have been released.

Liquori Tate's casket at West Point Baptist Church was guarded all night by Lamar County deputies.

Liquori Tate's casket at West Point Baptist Church was guarded all night by Lamar County deputies.

Pastor: "Liquori understood that dying was a part of living."

Pastor: "Liquori understood that dying was a part of living."

In an effort to archive the funerals of Hattiesburg Police Officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen that would be easily accessible to the public, WDAM has uploaded both services to the following links.For Hattiesburg Police Officer Liquori Tate's Funeral Coverage from May 16, click here.For Hattiesburg Police Officer Benjamin Deen's Funeral Coverage from May 14, click here.Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

In an effort to archive the funerals of Hattiesburg Police Officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen that would be easily accessible to the public, WDAM has uploaded both services to the following links.For Hattiesburg Police Officer Liquori Tate's Funeral Coverage from May 16, click here.For Hattiesburg Police Officer Benjamin Deen's Funeral Coverage from May 14, click here.Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Hattiesburg Officer Liquori Tate as his body was transported to the cemetary at the funeral on May 16. Photo Source Ryan Moore

Hattiesburg Officer Liquori Tate as his body was transported to the cemetary at the funeral on May 16. Photo Source Ryan Moore

Funeral arrangements for fallen Hattiesburg police officer Benjamin Deen have been released.

Funeral arrangements for fallen Hattiesburg police officer Benjamin Deen have been released.

A ninth person has been charged in the death investigation of two Hattiesburg police officers.

A ninth person has been charged in the death investigation of two Hattiesburg police officers.

Officer's Deen and Tate awarded officer of the Year

Two fallen Hattiesburg Police officers were awarded Officer of the Year by the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association during a banquet in Biloxi Thursday.

The families of Officer Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate received plaques during a ceremony held at the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel in Biloxi.

The award thanked both officers for their "unselfish dedication and service to the citizens of Mississippi and the law enforcement profession."

Both officers were killed during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on May 9.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.