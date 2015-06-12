Forecast: More showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for today.

Another warm and humid day is on tap for the Pine Belt with a good chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80's.

Partly cloudy and humid tonight with lows mainly in the upper 60's to lower 70's.Another warm and humid day is forecast for the area on Saturday with a fairly good chance for more mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the 80's.High pressure is forecast to build in from the east late Sunday into early next week resulting in few showers and thunderstorms and highs making it into the lower to possibly mid 90'

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather