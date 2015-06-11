Columbia awareness event warns of dangers of synthetic drug-use

The Columbia Police Department and Mississippi Auxillary are hosting an event Thursday to warn the public about the dangers of synthetic drug-use.

According to police chief Mike Cooper, the use of spice is on the rise in the Columbia area.

"We've had a big increase in the last few months, overdose and deaths. I think it's important to get the message out to family and friends, what to look for, the dangers of it and then hopefully get them some treatment," Chief Cooper said.

The topic of the event is "Spice" and other dangerous synthetic drugs.

Counselors from Pine Grove and Pine Belt Mental Health, as well as a lieutenant from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics will speak during the presentation.

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m., at the Columbia Exp Center located at 150 Industrial Park Road.

