June 10 forecast, storms may dampen weekend plans

Showers and storms out there this evening. Most of them below severe limits. We will continue to watch storms fall apart as we lose the daytime heat.

Tomorrow, it will be another day with afternoon storms. A few may develop in the late morning hours. A few storms may be strong to marginally severe. The main threats tomorrow will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be a repeat performance. And it the last day we see widespread afternoon showers and storms. Highs again in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday we start to ease back on our rain chances and heat things up. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s Sunday and into the mid 90s by Wednesday.