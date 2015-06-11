June 10 forecast, storms may dampen weekend plans - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

June 10 forecast, storms may dampen weekend plans

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
WDAM Weather WDAM Weather
Showers and storms out there this evening. Most of them below severe limits. We will continue to watch storms fall apart as we lose the daytime heat.

Tomorrow, it will be another day with afternoon storms. A few may develop in the late morning hours. A few storms may be strong to marginally severe. The main threats tomorrow will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be a repeat performance. And it the last day we see widespread afternoon showers and storms. Highs again in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday we start to ease back on our rain chances and heat things up. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s Sunday and into the mid 90s by Wednesday.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:29:44 GMT
    Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:52:14 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:48:43 GMT
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly