Long-time HHS coach funeral arrangements to take place Friday

Robert Worrell, 57, a former long-time Hattiesburg High School assistant baseball coach, died Tuesday morning in his Forest home.

Worrell's wake will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m., with the funeral at 1 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Forest.

He will be buried at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg. A graveside vigil for friends and family will be held at 4 p.m. Friday.

