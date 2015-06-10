June 10 forecast, passing storms continue - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

June 10 forecast, passing storms continue

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Passing storms are still possible this evening, but most will remain below sever limits as we cool back into the 70s.

Not much new to add to the forecast from this morning. Tomorrow looks to be another afternoon of showers and storms. Most storms will remain below severe limits, but those that may pulse severe will offer heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is quite low for tomorrow.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will sit between 40- and 50-percent.

Friday will be a repeat performance from Mother Nature. Another round of afternoon showers and storms with afternoon highs in the 80s. And wouldn't you guess it, Saturday will be another day of afternoon storms. Still with a 40- to 50-percent chance.

Finally, Sunday we break out of the better rain chances and we'll ease it back to around a 30-percent chance for rain. Though, the trade off is an increase in afternoon temperatures. Starting Sunday and through next week we will get back into the mid-90s.

