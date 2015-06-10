Forecast: Mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms expected.

A warm and humid weather pattern is forecast to persist in the Pine Belt for the next several days.

Expect about a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms today with highs in the mid to upper 80's.Partly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the upper 60's to around70.Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will exist on Thursday and Friday.

