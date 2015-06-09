Three strikes: Third DUI lands suspect in custody

Edward Simmons, 26, of Yazoo County, was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff's Department on Saturday. Photo Source JCSD

A Yazoo County man was apprehended and charged for felony DUI after a weekend chase in Jones County.

Edwards Simmons, 26, of Yazoo County, was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff's Department on Saturday.

Officials said that a deputy was on patrol on Shady School Road when they saw a vehicle driving erratically. After a short pursuit, the driver, who was later identified as Simmons, lost control of his vehicle in a curve and drove through a front yard where the vehicle stopped.

Authorities said that Simmons ran from the vehicle and into the woods where he was apprehended and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, and he has been charged with felony DUI, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, careless driving, suspended driver's license, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Simmons was previously charged with two other counts of driving under the influence in the past two years.

His bond was set at $10,000 for felony DUI and $5,000 for felony fleeing.

