Forecast: Rain likely today.

A humid and rather wet period is on tap for the area for the next several days.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today with highs in the 80's.Overnight we should see some decrease in activity but it will humid with lows around 70.50% chance for more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and with highs in the 80's.Fairly good chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday as well with highs remaining the in the 80's and lows mainly in the lower 70's.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather