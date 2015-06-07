RECIPE: Creamy Spinach and Cheese Green Chile Enchiladas

Are you looking for an easy, filling weeknight meal for your family? This recipe is spot-on and is great for leftovers.









You will need:1 tablespoon olive oil1 small yellow onion, diced1 clove garlic, minced10 cups fresh spinach leaves1 tablespoon fresh lime juice1/3 cup chopped cilantro1 can (4.5 ounces) Old El Paso chopped green chiles1/2 teaspoon ground cumin1/4 teaspoon ground chili powder1/2 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurtSalt and black pepper, to taste2 cans (10 oz each) Old El Paso Mild Green Chile Enchilada Sauce8 Old El Paso Flour Tortillas (Burrito size)2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, dividedToppings:Green onions, choppedFresh cilantro, choppedDiced avocado

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, about 3-4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Add the spinach leaves and cook until they are wilted and shrinks down. Stir in the lime juice, cilantro, green chiles, cumin, and chile powder. Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To assemble, spread about 1/2 can of enchilada sauce in the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish. Fill each tortilla with about 1/3 cup of the spinach mixture. In a medium bowl, combine both kinds of shre

dded cheese. Sprinkle cheese over spinach mixture, about 3 tablespoons per enchilada. Roll up and place seam side down in the baking dish. When all enchiladas have been rolled and placed in the pan, top with the other 1/2 can of enchilada sauce and about 1/2 of the other can. We had some sauce leftover. Sprinkle remaining shredded cheese on top of enchiladas. Bake 20-30 minutes or until the cheese is melted, and the sauce is bubbling around the edges.

Garnish enchiladas with green onion, cilantro, and avocado, if desired. Serve warm.

Note-these enchiladas freeze well. Cool completely, without toppings, and place in a tupperware container. Reheat individual servings in the microwave when ready to eat! You can also freeze an entire pan and reheat in the oven.

Source: Two Peas & their Pod

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.