6 most anticipated films for early June - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Spy (June 5):

Rotten Tomatoes: 95 percent

Audience tomato score: 86 percent

Starring roles: Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law and Jason Statham

Directed by: Paul Feig

Genre: Comedy

Rating: R

Love & Mercy (June 5):

Rotten Tomatoes: 87 percent

Audience tomato score: 96 percent

Starring roles: John Cusack, Elizabeth Banks

Directed by: Bill Pohlad

Genre: Drama

Rating: PG-13

Jurassic World (June 12):

Rotten Tomatoes: no score yet

Audience tomato score: 99 percent want to see it

Starring roles: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

Directed by: Colin Trevorrow

Genre: Action & adventure, mystery & suspense, science fiction & fantasy

Rating: PG-13

Me, Earl & the Dying Girl (June 12):

Rotten Tomatoes: 100 percent so far

Audience tomato score: 96 percent want to see

Starring roles: Thomas Mann, R.J. Cyler, Olivia Cooke

Directed by: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Genre: Drama

Rating: PG-13

Dope (June 19):

Rotten Tomatoes: 100 percent so far

Audience tomato score: 94 percent want to see

Starring roles: Shameik Moore, Blake Anderson

Directed by: Rick Famuyiwa

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rating: R

Inside Out (June 19):

Rotten Tomatoes: 100 percent so far

Audience tomato score: 98 percent want to see

Starring roles: Amy Poehler, Bill Hader

Directed by: Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen

Genre: Animation, Kids & Family

Rating: PG

