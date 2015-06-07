6 most anticipated films for early June

Spy (June 5):
Rotten Tomatoes: 95 percent
Audience tomato score: 86 percent
Starring roles: Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law and Jason Statham
Directed by: Paul Feig
Genre: Comedy
Rating: R
Love & Mercy (June 5):
Rotten Tomatoes: 87 percent
Audience tomato score: 96 percent
Starring roles: John Cusack, Elizabeth Banks
Directed by: Bill Pohlad
Genre: Drama
Rating: PG-13
Jurassic World (June 12):
Rotten Tomatoes: no score yet
Audience tomato score: 99 percent want to see it
Starring roles: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard
Directed by: Colin Trevorrow
Genre: Action & adventure, mystery & suspense, science fiction & fantasy
Rating: PG-13
Me, Earl & the Dying Girl (June 12):
Rotten Tomatoes: 100 percent so far
Audience tomato score: 96 percent want to see
Starring roles: Thomas Mann, R.J. Cyler, Olivia Cooke
Directed by: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Genre: Drama
Rating: PG-13
Dope (June 19):
Rotten Tomatoes: 100 percent so far
Audience tomato score: 94 percent want to see
Starring roles: Shameik Moore, Blake Anderson
Directed by: Rick Famuyiwa
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Rating: R
Inside Out (June 19):
Rotten Tomatoes: 100 percent so far
Audience tomato score: 98 percent want to see
Starring roles: Amy Poehler, Bill Hader
Directed by: Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen
Genre: Animation, Kids & Family
Rating: PG
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>
