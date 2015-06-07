VIDEO: Kids fighting because she wants to marry him - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Kids fighting because she wants to marry him

VIDEO: Kids fighting because she wants to marry him

Watch this video as these two kids battle out about why they don't plan on marrying each other. 


Hint: no real reason is explained. 

To view the video, click here. 

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly