RECIPE: Simple Peanut Butter Pie

Spice up your week with this creamy, delicious peanut butter pie. Rich in taste and so easy to make, this pie is almost too good to be true.

You will need:

-28 Oreo cookies-

-4 tbsp melted Butter

-1 cup Peanut Butter

-8 oz softened Cream Cheese

-1 cup Powdered Sugar

-8 oz package Cool Whip thawed

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350. Place cookies in food processor and pulse until they're small crumbs. Add the melted butter and stir with a fork to combine.

Press into a pie pan and bake 7 minutes or until set. Allow to cool completely.

Combine peanut butter and cream cheese and beat until combined. Add the powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Add in whipped topping and blend until completely incorporated.

Pour into the crust and smooth the top. Chill before serving.





